Construction crews begin converting 2 downtown Charleston streets into 2 ways

For decades, Spring Street has been a one-way, but soon crews will shift the street to accommodate two-way traffic.

The plan to convert Spring and Cannon Streets to two-ways has been part of the city's plan since 1998.

Each street will be changed in four segments. Crews will work on two blocks per day, with at least one lane open all day for traffic.

Street parking in the Cannonborough-Ellitborough neighborhood will be extremely limited as crews work to flip one side of traffic around.

This project also includes new curbs, sidewalks and traffic signals.