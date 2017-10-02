Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 4)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 63 yards and a touchdown in a 31-7 win over Cleveland. The Summerville alum has 25 catches for 316 yards and 2 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 31-7 win over Cleveland. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 11 tackles, 1 sack, 1 pass deflection and 2 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Plays Monday night. The Beaufort alum has 14 tackles

Byron Maxwell, DB, Miami Dolphins - Was not active in a 20-0 loss to New Orleans. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 8 tackles

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Had 3 catches for 44 yards and 1 carry for 13 yards in a 57-14 win over Tennessee. The Berkeley alum has 7 catches for 103 yards and a touchdown and 2 carries for 12 yards.

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Was not active in a 23-20 win over Jacksonville

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Did not have a tackle in a 23-20 win over Jacksonville. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was not active in a 16-10 win over Oakland. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles in a 35-30 win over Dallas. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 7 tackles, 2 TFL and 1.5 sacks

Andre Ellington, RB, Arizona Cardinals - Had 5 carries for 18 yards and 9 catches for 86 yards in an 18-15 win over San Francisco. The Berkeley alum has 12 carries for 51 yards and 19 catches for 192 yards