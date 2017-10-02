Red Cross chapter encouraging people to give blood in response to Las Vegas shooting

The Red Cross is accepting blood donations and is sending blood from Charleston to Las Vegas in response to the mass shooting that has left at least 50 dead and more than 400 injured.

"We have more blood products in route to the Las Vegas area and stand ready to provide blood and blood products as needed in response to this tragedy," Red Cross spokeswoman Maya Franklin said in a statement. "The Red Cross is grateful for all donors who generously give blood and platelets throughout the country. Last night’s tragedy illustrates that it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps during an emergency."

The Red Cross is encouraging people who would like to give blood to make an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS. The website for the Lowcountry chapter of the Red Cross can be found here.

