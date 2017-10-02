Scheduled lane closures announced for Ben Sawyer bridge

Crews will start to convert Spring and Cannon streets to accommodate two-way traffic Monday.More >>
The Infrastructure Corporation of America has announced it will close one lane of the Ben Sawyer bridge during two weeks in October for requested maintenance.More >>
The Red Cross is accepting donations and sending blood from Charleston to Las Vegas in response to the mass shooting that has left at least 50 dead and more than 400 injured.More >>
Charleston City Police are searching for a man who they say was involved in a credit card fraud incident.More >>
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery at the Burger King on Main Street in Hilton Head.More >>
