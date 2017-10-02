Scheduled lane closures announced for Ben Sawyer bridge

The Infrastructure Corporation of America has announced it will close one lane of the Ben Sawyer bridge which connects Sullivan's Island with Mount Pleasant during two weeks in October for requested maintenance.

The right lane in the eastbound direction will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Oct. 2 through Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 through Oct. 13.

The public is asked to direct any questions or requests for more information to ICA project manager John Bergman at 843-302-7442.

