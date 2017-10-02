TAKE A STAND: Las Vegas Shooting

Police officers stand along the Las Vegas Strip the Mandalay Bay resort and casino during a shooting near the casino Sunday. (Source: John Locher/AP)

We woke up Monday morning to the horrible news that a gunman opened fire on thousands of people at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

More than 50 dead, more than 400 injured. Those numbers could go up.

It is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

It will take time, but investigators will determine why this happened. What matters right now are those who are hurting: those in the hospital, and the friends and loved ones grieving the dead.

Many are asking, "How can I help?"

Probably the best way is to consider giving blood so donation centers nationwide can help those hospitals. And, if you pray, however your pray, let’s remember Las Vegas and pray for our country.

