Police arrest one in connection to Sept. North Charleston shooting

Officers have arrested a man in connection with a Sept. 20 North Charleston shooting that sent one to the hospital.

Authorities have arrested Michael Stevens while serving a warrant through North Charleston for attempted murder, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, domestic 2nd-degree domestic violence, unlawful use of a telephone, a family count warrant through Charleston County and a probation violation through Berkeley County.

The arrest happened around 10:30 a.m. Monday and Stevens was arrested without incident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.