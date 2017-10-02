One in hospital following shooting near James Island County Park

One person is in the hospital following a shooting near James Island County Park.

Officers responded to the area of Walpole Way and Hay Road shortly after 4:30 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

EMS and Charleston Fire were on the scene tending to the victim at the entrance of the James Island County Park at Bozo Lane according to an incident report.

The victim was then taken to an area hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

