CSU pair honored by Big South conference

Kennesaw State redshirt-junior quarterback Chandler Burks (Douglasville, Ga.) has been named the Big South Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Monmouth redshirt-senior safety Teddie Martinez (Baltimore, Md.) has been selected as the Defensive Player of the Week for games played the fifth week of the season. Charleston Southern junior punt returner Taz Lindsey (Hephzibah, Ga.) is the Special Teams Player of the Week and Buccaneers’ running back Terrance Wilson (Leesville, S.C.) is the Freshman of the Week.

Burks racked up a game-high 100 rushing yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead TD with 16 seconds remaining to propel Kennesaw State past North Greenville, 38-34. He also threw for 111 yards and one score for his third career game with both 100 rushing and passing yards.

Martinez accounted for all three of the Hawks’ takeaways in Monmouth’s 35-13 win at Bucknell. He intercepted two passes -- including one on MU’s seven-yard line to end the Bison’s potential game-tying drive mid-way through the first quarter. Martinez’s second pick was returned into Bucknell territory, and he later recovered a fumble at Monmouth’s six-yard line to again keep the Bison off the scoreboard.

Lindsey returned a punt 45 yards for a touchdown in Charleston Southern’s home victory over Mississippi Valley State. Upon catching the kick, he immediately made one defender miss, avoided another defender and ran down the left sideline to give CSU a 24-7 advantage.

Wilson rushed for a team-high 106 yards and two touchdowns in CSU’s win over Mississippi Valley State. With the Bucs ahead by three at halftime, Wilson opened the second half scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run. He added his second TD early in the fourth quarter on a 44-yard rush.

Also nominated for Offensive Player of the Week: Terrance Wilson (Charleston Southern) and Eric Zokouri (Monmouth)

Also nominated for Defensive Player of the Week: Johnny Robinson (Charleston Southern), Keon Roman (Kennesaw State) and Chris Turner (Liberty)

Also nominated for Special Teams Player of the Week: Trey Turner (Liberty)

Also nominated for Freshman of the Week: Bryson Armstrong (Kennesaw State) and Eric Zokouri (Monmouth)



-per Big South Conference