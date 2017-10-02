CBS News: Tom Petty dead at 66

CBS News is reporting that rocker Tom Petty has died at the age of 66.

The legendary musician suffered a full cardiac arrest and was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home Sunday night, according to a report by CBS News.

Petty rose to fame in the 1970s with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.

The group put out several hits, including "American Girl," "Free Fallin'," "Breakdown," "Listen to Her Heart" and more. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2002.

