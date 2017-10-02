Clemson's O'Daniel honored by ACC

Dorian O’Daniel was named ACC Linebacker of the Week on Monday for his play at Virginia Tech last Saturday night. O’Daniel was a big reason Clemson defeated the 12th ranked Hokies, 31-17. It was Clemson’s fifth straight win to open the 2017 season, the third against a top 15 team.

O’Daniel had 10 tackles, including a sack, a recovered fumble and a 22-yard interception return for a touchdown. He became the first player in Clemson history to return an interception for a touchdown, recover a fumble, record a sack and register at least 10 tackles in the same game.

For the season, O’Daniel leads Clemson in tackles with 42, has five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interception returns for scores and a fumble recovery.

O’Daniel was also named ACC Linebacker of the week against Louisville when he had a 44-yard interception return for a score. The graduate student and native of Olney, Maryland is the first linebacker in Clemson history to return two interceptions for touchdowns in a season, and is the first defensive player regardless of position with two interception returns for scores in a year since Arlington Nunn had three in 1990.



