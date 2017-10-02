Charleston PD investigators arrest teen for Johns Island shooting

Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say they have arrested a teenager for a shooting on Johns Island.

Officers have charged 17-year-old Kheali Gregory Aneas Brown of Ladson with attempted murder, attempted armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for a shooting on Sunday that injured a 16-year-old boy on Bozo Lane.

Brown is scheduled to have a bond hearing on Tuesday.

The victim was found shortly before 4 p.m. in a car in the area of Walpole Way and Hay Road, according to CPD officials.

The victim was alert and conscious when police arrived.

He was taken to MUSC for treatment.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.