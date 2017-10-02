Copy-Charleston police on scene of shooting that left one injured on John's Island

Charleston police say they are on the scene of a shooting on John's Island that left one man injured.

A male victim was found shortly before 4 p.m. in a car at Walpole Way and Hay Road, according to City of Charleston spokesman Charles Francis.

The victim was alert and conscious when police arrived. He was taken to MUSC for treatment.

According to police, the victim was alone in the vehicle. Police say they are trying to find out where the shooting occurred and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty CPD detective or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

