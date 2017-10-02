Goose Creek family recounts Las Vegas shooting experience

A country music concert in Las Vegas was quickly interrupted by the sound of gunfire and a chorus of police scanners.

After hundreds of gunshots, more than 55 people were left dead and more than 500 injured.

Those numbers made this the deadliest mass shooting in US history.

Five blocks away from the concert, Goose Creek locals Nina Carnright and her husband saw the chaos Sunday night.

"I mean it's Vegas so we just figured it was something, something ‘Vegasy’ happening,” said Carnright.

But very quickly, they realized it was much more.

"We just saw people just running through the casino, a couple people were yelling active shooter, and then everyone just started running towards the exits,” said Carnright.

Carnright and her husband ran with everyone to a nearby hotel.

Within a matter of minutes, the building was on lockdown.

“Yeah we were pretty scared,” said Carnright. “I mean, I know I was."

Two or three hours later, they were free to go.

Nina says the mood of the city on Monday was much different than the usual Las Vegas.

“It did look pretty scarce out there. just not a lot of activity,” said Carnright.

As the country continues to grieve, the city is already taking steps on the road to recovery.

“It looked like the city itself is trying to get back to business as usual,” said Carnright.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.