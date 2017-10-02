Goose Creek family recounts Las Vegas shooting experience

Crews will start to convert Spring and Cannon streets to accommodate two-way traffic Monday.More >>
Crews will start to convert Spring and Cannon streets to accommodate two-way traffic Monday.More >>
A country music concert in Las Vegas was quickly interrupted by the sound of gunfire and a chorus of police scanners.More >>
A country music concert in Las Vegas was quickly interrupted by the sound of gunfire and a chorus of police scanners.More >>
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said an 8-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend.More >>
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said an 8-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting over the weekend.More >>
Orangeburg County authorities are investigating a potential animal abuse case after a dog was found in a ditch Friday afternoon with apparent strangulation lacerations.More >>
Orangeburg County authorities are investigating a potential animal abuse case after a dog was found in a ditch Friday afternoon with apparent strangulation lacerations.More >>
Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say they have arrested a teenager for a shooting on Johns Island.More >>
Investigators with the Charleston Police Department say they have arrested a teenager for a shooting on Johns Island.More >>