Westwood Plaza shopping center could see change in businesses

Changes could be coming to the Westwood Plaza shopping center in West Ashley.

In Monday’s Charleston Design Review Board meeting, preliminary approval was gr anted for a partial demolition and new construction at the shopping center.



Designs presented to the board show a HomeGoods and Ulta replacing current stores in that section of the shopping area.

Several of the stores currently in the space have already closed their doors, and others told Live 5 News they must relocate before the first of the new year.

The new development is part of the Plan West Ashley, a plan to revitalize the community.

A Harris Teeter is currently under construction in the Westwood Plaza.



Also part of the proposed plan, putting a business in the closed down Fazoli’s.



The proposed plan to put in the new stores have to be approved by the Charleston City Council.



