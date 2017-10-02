Quantcast

Westwood Plaza shopping center could see change in businesses

By Kolbie Satterfield, Reporter
WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Changes could be coming to the Westwood Plaza shopping center in West Ashley.

In Monday’s Charleston Design Review Board meeting, preliminary approval was granted for a partial demolition and new construction at the shopping center.

Designs presented to the board show a HomeGoods and Ulta replacing current stores in that section of the shopping area.

Several of the stores currently in the space have already closed their doors, and others told Live 5 News they must relocate before the first of the new year.

The new development is part of the Plan West Ashley, a plan to revitalize the community.

A Harris Teeter is currently under construction in the Westwood Plaza.

Also part of the proposed plan, putting a business in the closed down Fazoli’s.

The proposed plan to put in the new stores have to be approved by the Charleston City Council.

