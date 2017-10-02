Kickoff time announced for USC-Tennessee game

The South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers will kick at noon ET on Saturday, October 14, the Southeastern Conference office announced today. The game from Neyland Stadium (102,455) in Knoxville, Tenn., will be televised on either ESPN or ESPN2.

The Vols lead the all-time series by a 25-8-2 count including a 16-2 advantage when the teams have played in Knoxville. However, Carolina has won four of the last seven meetings between the two SEC Eastern Division rivals, including a 24-21 win in Columbia last season. Each of the last five games between the two squads has been decided by three points or less.

South Carolina is 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the SEC. The Gamecocks will host Arkansas (2-2, 0-1 SEC) on Saturday, October 7, at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia. Game time is set for 4 pm ET and the game will be televised on SEC Network. Tennessee (3-2, 0-2 SEC) has an open week.



-per USC Athletics