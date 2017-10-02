Live 5 Five Star Player of the Week: Wando WR Conner McCarthy

Wando wide receiver Conner McCarthy is our newest Live 5 Five Star player of the week.
The senior hauled in nine receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns in the Warriors 36-7 win over James Island Friday.
McCarthy's first touchdown was a beautiful ball thrown by quarterback Cale Lewis to put the Warriors up 14-0 in the first half (seen in video).
Lewis threw for more than 300 yards as Wando improved to 3-3 on the year.
