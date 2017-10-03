Motorcyclist killed in Orangeburg Co. crash

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say a motorcyclist was killed after hitting another car.

It happened yesterday in Orangeburg at 7:18 p.m. on Kennerly Road near the intersection of Camp Road.

According to troopers, the motorcyclist was traveling north on Kennerly Road when their motorcycle hit the car.

The car's driver was turning left onto Camp Road from Kennerly when the motorcyclist hit the passenger side of the car.

The motorcyclist died at the scene after being thrown from the bike, they were not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash.

The driver was wearing a seat belt during the crash and did not have any injuries.

South Carolina Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the crash.

