Swig & Swine in West Ashley closed Tuesday after early morning fire

Charleston crews responded to a fire in the smokehouse at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.

Swing & Swine in the 1200 block of Savannah Highway will be closed Tuesday, but no major damage to the building was reported.

Live 5 reporter Aaron Maybin witnessed firefighters using a ladder to get on the roof of the structure and taking water hoses to the back of the building with heavy smoke in the air.

This isn't the first time the barbecue restaurant has been plagued with flames. It had a small grease fire in Nov. 2016 which led to a temporary closure. .

