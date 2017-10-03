Quantcast

Dispatch: Auto-pedestrian accident near Drayton Hall Elementary

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Dispatch confirms there has been an auto-pedestrian accident on Ashley River Road

The accident happened on the 3100 block of Ashley River Road, near Drayton Hall Elementary according to dispatch.

This is a developing story. Live 5 News has reached out to a district spokesman and police for more information.

