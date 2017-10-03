Dispatch: Auto-pedestrian accident near Drayton Hall Elementary

Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
Dispatch confirms there has been an auto-pedestrian accident on Ashley River RoadMore >>
Dispatch confirms there has been an auto-pedestrian accident on Ashley River RoadMore >>
Changes could be coming to the Westwood Plaza shopping center in West Ashley.More >>
Changes could be coming to the Westwood Plaza shopping center in West Ashley.More >>
One person is in the hospital following a shooting near Johns Island County Park.More >>
One person is in the hospital following a shooting near Johns Island County Park.More >>