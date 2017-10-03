Girl recovering after being struck by car near Drayton Hall Elementary

An early morning auto-pedestrian accident near Drayton Hall Elementary School sent one girl to the hospital on Tuesday.

Police say a motorist behind a stopped vehicle pulled out into a second lane to go around it and didn't see a girl riding a bike in the crosswalk near the 3100 block of Ashley River Road.

The girl on the bike was bumped by the motorist but will be okay according to police.

This is a developing story.

