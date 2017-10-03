Summerville Police: Fugitive arrested after asking off-duty cop for directions to festival food booth

Summerville Police say a fugitive on the run for two years was caught after after asking an off-duty officer for directions to a food booth at a festival.

Stacy Tucker was wanted on charges of identity fraud arrested Sept. 30 at the Oktoberfest in Summerville.

Summerville Police spokesman Lt. Nick Santanna says Tucker had no idea that the officer she spoke with was the same detective who took out the warrant for her arrest two years ago.

Santanna says after Tucker walked off, the detective checked to see if the warrant against her was still active.

After confirming the warrant, Tucker was arrested and taken to the Dorchester County Jail.

A judge set her bond at $10,000.

