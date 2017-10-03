Summerville Police: Fugitive arrested after asking off-duty cop for directions to festival food booth

Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
An early morning auto-pedestrian accident sent one girl to the hospital on Tuesday.More >>
An early morning auto-pedestrian accident sent one girl to the hospital on Tuesday.More >>
Three people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in Mount pleasant connection with car break-ins Tuesday.More >>
Three people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in Mount pleasant connection with car break-ins Tuesday.More >>
Summerville Police say a fugitive on the run for two years was caught after after asking an off-duty officer for directions to a food booth at a festival.More >>
Summerville Police say a fugitive on the run for two years was caught after after asking an off-duty officer for directions to a food booth at a festival.More >>