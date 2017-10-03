Three arrested in connection with car break-in

Three people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in Mount pleasant connection with car break-ins Tuesday.

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to calls to the Oakleaf Townhomes at 2:20 a.m. reporting car break-ins in the area.

Once at the scene, an officer reported seeing multiple suspects running away.

An unnamed juvenile was arrested while other suspects ran towards two separate cars. One car, went towards I-526 westbound while the second car, a 2004 Toyota Camry, went towards Chuck Dawley Blvd, attempting to it an officer and his K-9 partner, according to a press release.

Officers chased the second vehicle down Coleman Boulevard where suspect hit several medians and a light pole. The suspect's car blew a tire. and stopped near Mill Street where a foot chase started.

Officers reportedly found Tyree Pringle on the side of Shem Creek Bar and Grille where he punched K-9 unit Thor and tried to kick him. Thor brought Pringle down with a bite to the arm.

Pringle continued to ignore officers and resist arrest but was taken into custody.

Another suspect, Kadelle Childers, who was the driver of the Toyota, was apprehended in a nearby marsh.

Officers found a loaded handgun in the area where Pringle was arrested. Another handgun was found on the floorboard of the suspect's vehicle.

Childers is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights, and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Pringle is being charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful carrying of a firearm, resisting arrest with assault, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

The unnamed juvenile suspect is being charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, and seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

The cast is still under investigation.

