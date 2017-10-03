Crews clear scene of possible hazmat situation in Knightsville

Hazmat crews responded to a home in Knightsville Tuesday morning where a search warrant was being executed.

Dorchester County deputies say the hazmat team was called to the home in the Meadows Run neighborhood because of the possibility the drug Fentanyl, an opioid pain medication, may have been present.

Crews cleared the scene at a home in the Meadows Run neighborhood shortly before noon.

It is not yet clear whether crews recovered any amount of the drug at the scene or whether any arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

