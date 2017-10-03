Shooting in downtown Charleston injures one person

A shooting in downtown Charleston has injured one person.

The Charleston Police Department says the incident happened in the area of Stuart and Hanover streets.

The male victim was transported to MUSC.

Emergency dispatch officials got the call about the incident at 5:10 p.m.

"Investigators are on scene gathering information in reference to a suspect and a motive for the shooting," CPD officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 843-743-7200.

Police tape was seen in two areas of the neighborhood as officers continue to investigate the shooting.

Below is a video report from the scene.

