Residents in Mount Pleasant concerned following recent crimes

Three suspects were taken into police custody Tuesday morning after several cars were broken into in some Mount Pleasant neighborhoods.

Police found the suspects at Oakleaf Townhouses before two car chases began.

The suspects are all charged with seven counts of breaking into a motor vehicle.

Robert Hopkins, who has lived in Mount Pleasant for his whole life, says he can’t remember a time when crime was as prevalent as it is today.

“Other people coming forward have made it clear it has been happening for at least a couple of weeks,” said Hopkins.

What’s been happening is a string of car break-ins and thefts.

Last Friday night alone, three cars in Hopkins’ area were broken into.

Richard says his car was stolen.

“I woke up Friday morning and came out to throw some stuff in the trash, let my dog use the restroom, go to work, and the only thing missing was that truck,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins says he got a call from police two days later that his truck had been found.

Still, he says Mount Pleasant’s growth could be increasing crime.

“This town is growing, I know that as anything gets bigger, you get more anonymity and as you get that going on, there’s definitely going to be more crime,” said Hopkins.

But Hopkins thinks the city could be doing more to alert people of this rise in crime.

“I feel like I’m a victim of a lack of information,” said Hopkins. “If I had known what was going on, I would have certainly secured my stuff better.”

Regardless, Hopkins is hopeful that the community won’t see the rise in crime for long.

“We’ve got paradise over here and I can’t imagine that we’re going to give it up that easily,” said Hopkins.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.