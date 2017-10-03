Quantcast

Emergency officials: Police responding to reported shooting in N - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Emergency officials: Police responding to reported shooting in N. Charleston

Picture provided Picture provided
Picture provided Picture provided
NORTH CHARLESTON - (WCSC) -

Emergency officials say police are responding to a reported shooting in North Charleston Tuesday night. 

Authorities say the incident is in the area of Dorchester Village and Nelson Street. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly