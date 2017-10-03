Police investigating after two shot in North Charleston

Police are investigating after two people were shot in North Charleston Tuesday evening.

Emergency officials say police responded to the area of Dorchester Village for a reported shooting.

Police say a man showed up at Roper Hospital and said he was shot on Wentzel Street.

According to NCPD officials, a short time later another victim showed up at St Francis Hospital and said he was shot on Wentzel Street as well.

"Both victims are being uncooperative with police," NCPD officials said."The investigation is ongoing."

