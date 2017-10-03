Stingrays begin practice, bring back former MVP Jakaitis

The Stingrays were back on the ice on Tuesday morning, kicking off the 2017-18 season with their first preseason practice at the Carolina Ice Palace in North Charleston.

The Rays return 11 players from last year's team that advanced all the way to the Kelly Cup finals. But perhaps the biggest news of the day came later in the afternoon with the return of a former star.

Goaltender Jeff Jakaitis was signed by the squad on a tryout contract. The ECHL CCM Most Valuable Player MVP from the 2014-15 season, Jakaitis has played for South Carolina during three seasons from 2012-15 and helped lead the Stingrays to a Kelly Cup Finals appearance in 2015.

The native of Rochester, Minn. has spent his last two seasons playing professionally in Norway. Jakaitis has appeared in 203 ECHL contests with four different teams during his pro career. His MVP campaign consisted of a record of 26-8-1-1, a goals-against average of 1.96 and a save percentage at 0.924 as well as seven shutouts.

South Carolina will debut their new squad this weekend in two preseason exhibition games at the Carolina Ice Palace. The Rays will take on the Atlanta Gladiators Friday night before hosting the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday evening. Both games are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The Stingrays open their 25th anniversary season at the North Charleston Coliseum on Oct. 20 against Greenville at 7:05 p.m.