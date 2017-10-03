Lowcountry HS Football Week 7 Schedule

Week 7 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Thursday night with a big SCISA matchup and goes into full gear on Friday with our game of the week at Baptist Hill. Check back for updated scores, pictures, raw video and more.

10/5

Dorchester Academy (5-1) at Colleton Prep (1-4)

10/6

St. John's (4-2) at Baptist Hill (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ft. Dorchester (6-0) at Goose Creek (1-4)

Stratford (1-5) at Ashley Ridge (4-2)

James Island (1-5) at West Ashley (2-3)

Wando (3-3) at Summerville (4-1)

Beaufort (6-0) at Colleton Co. (2-3)

Stall (2-3) at Berkeley (5-1)

Hilton Head (3-2) at Cane Bay (5-1)

Hanahan (3-4) at Timberland (3-3)

Lake Marion (0-7) at Bishop England (3-2)

Waccamaw (0-6) at Aynor (4-2)

Georgetown (3-2) at Lake City (2-4)

Woodland (1-4) at Burke (1-5)

Garrett (2-3) at Academic Magnet (2-3)

North Charleston (3-2) at Whale Branch (1-4)

Carvers Bay (6-1) at Mullins (3-3)

Johnsonville (3-4) at Andrews (5-2)

Charleston Charter (0-5) at CE Murray (5-2)

Cross (2-3) at Branchville (4-2)

Hemingway (6-0) at Hannah Pamplico (4-2)

Porter-Gaud (4-2) at Hammond (6-0)

Oceanside (5-2) at Charleston Charter (0-5)

Wilson Hall (5-1) at Pinewood (3-3)

Bethesda (1-6) at First Baptist (5-1)