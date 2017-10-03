Lowcountry HS Football Week 7 Schedule

Week 7 of high school football in the Lowcountry kicks off on Thursday night with a big SCISA matchup and goes into full gear on Friday with our game of the week at Baptist Hill. Check back for updated scores, pictures, raw video and more.
10/5
Dorchester Academy (5-1) at Colleton Prep (1-4)
10/6
St. John's (4-2) at Baptist Hill (5-0) - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ft. Dorchester (6-0) at Goose Creek (1-4)
Stratford (1-5) at Ashley Ridge (4-2)
James Island (1-5) at West Ashley (2-3)
Wando (3-3) at Summerville (4-1)
Beaufort (6-0) at Colleton Co. (2-3)
Stall (2-3) at Berkeley (5-1)
Hilton Head (3-2) at Cane Bay (5-1)
Hanahan (3-4) at Timberland (3-3)
Lake Marion (0-7) at Bishop England (3-2)
Waccamaw (0-6) at Aynor (4-2)
Georgetown (3-2) at Lake City (2-4)
Woodland (1-4) at Burke (1-5)
Garrett (2-3) at Academic Magnet (2-3)
North Charleston (3-2) at Whale Branch (1-4)
Carvers Bay (6-1) at Mullins (3-3)
Johnsonville (3-4) at Andrews (5-2)
Charleston Charter (0-5) at CE Murray (5-2)
Cross (2-3) at Branchville (4-2)
Hemingway (6-0) at Hannah Pamplico (4-2)
Porter-Gaud (4-2) at Hammond (6-0)
Oceanside (5-2) at Charleston Charter (0-5)
Wilson Hall (5-1) at Pinewood (3-3)
Bethesda (1-6) at First Baptist (5-1)
