CPD responding to reported shooting in West Ashley

Officials with the International African American Museum announced Tuesday the largest single donation received to date for the upcoming project.More >>
Officials with the International African American Museum announced Tuesday the largest single donation received to date for the upcoming project.More >>
Hazmat crews responded to a home in Knightsville Tuesday morning where a search warrant was being executed.More >>
Hazmat crews responded to a home in Knightsville Tuesday morning where a search warrant was being executed.More >>
Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
Charleston fire crews responded to a possible fire at a popular West Ashley restaurant early Tuesday morning.More >>
A student teacher at Stratford High School has been accused of sexually assaulting a student at the school's parking lot.More >>
A student teacher at Stratford High School has been accused of sexually assaulting a student at the school's parking lot.More >>
The Tides Folly Beach Hotel is closed until Nov.15 because of Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
The Tides Folly Beach Hotel is closed until Nov.15 because of Tropical Storm Irma.More >>