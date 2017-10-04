Quantcast

Man found dead inside car in West Ashley - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

BREAKING

Man found dead inside car in West Ashley

(SOURCE: SCDOT) (SOURCE: SCDOT)
(SOURCE: LIVE 5 NEWS) (SOURCE: LIVE 5 NEWS)
(SOURCE: LIVE 5 NEWS) (SOURCE: LIVE 5 NEWS)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston City police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a car at US 17 and I-526 in West Ashley. 

Police say the man died from a gunshot wound.

The call came in at 12:05 a.m.

The victim's identity has not been released yet. 

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly