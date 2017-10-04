CCSO: Deputy attempting traffic stop collides with pickup truck

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says a deputy was injured in an accident after he attempted a traffic stop on Folly Road Wednesday morning.

CCSO officials say shortly after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, Deputy James Wasson collided with a truck when he attempted to conduct a traffic stop on another car for running a red light at the intersection of Folly and Camp roads.

"While proceeding through the intersection of Folly Road and Camp Road with his emergency lights activated, Deputy Wasson collided with a pickup truck traveling on Folly Road towards Folly Beach," the sheriff's office say.

Wasson sustained minor injuries to his face area.

According to the sheriff's office, the driver of the truck complained of neck pain but was released at the scene by EMS.

Wasson was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina, where he was released after treatment and additional observation.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

"As a standard procedure, whenever one of our deputies are involved in an accident while on duty, regardless of who is at fault, an administrative investigation is conducted to ensure that our deputy's actions were within the Sheriff's Office policies," CCSO officials said."Deputy Wasson has been employed with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office since March 2016."

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.