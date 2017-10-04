Quantcast

Deputy injured in accident on Folly Road

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County deputies confirm that a deputy was injured following an accident on Folly Road Wednesday morning. 

According to Major Eric Watson, the deputy and another driver sustained minor injuries. 

The accident was reported around 12:15 a.m. 

Both were taken to MUSC to be treated. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. 

