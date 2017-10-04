City History Commission to meet regarding John C. Calhoun statue

The Charleston History Commission is set to meet Wednesday to discuss the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square.

Shortly after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg called on the committee through a letter of recommendation to add additional plaques to give Calhoun's contributions further context. He wants the plaque to, "clearly elucidate his views on racism, slavery, and white supremacy" according to the letter.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at the City Council chambers.

