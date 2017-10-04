Charleston couple celebrating $1 million lottery win and engagement

A Charleston man followed up his $1 million lottery win with a marriage proposal.

And his fiance said yes!

“You’re going to see me in a tuxedo,” he told his bride-to-be when he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him.

The proposal came at an already happy time for the couple, who had days before taking a chance on a Mega Millions® ticket by playing a combination of family birth dates to win $1 million.

Now that chance has given them the confidence to start a new life together.

“And we’re going to live a normal life,” the bride said. “This win won’t change us.”

When the couple heard that someone won big playing the South Carolina Education Lottery at the Circle K on Folly Road, they rushed to the kitchen to get their lottery ticket and check the numbers.

In disbelief, they took turns looking at the ticket for Tuesday's drawing that matched the first five white ball numbers drawn.

“I feel blessed,” said the millionaire, with his bride by his side.

The odds of winning $1 million playing Mega Millions® are about 1 in 18.5 million.

Had the Charleston couple spent the extra $1 for the Megaplier, their prize would have been multiplied to $2 million when a “2” was drawn.

For selling the claimed ticket, the Circle K received a commission of $10,000.

The Mega Millions® jackpot for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $30 million.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.