FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 16 forms in the forms in the Caribbean, forecast to become Nate

A tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and it's likely to become the next named storm.

Tropical Depression Sixteen has formed in the Caribbean. Sixteen is forecast to become Nate, possibly a hurricane. pic.twitter.com/bGHX8GptJn — JoeyLive5 (@JoeySovine) October 4, 2017

The government of Nicaragua has issued a Tropical Storm warning for the coast of Nicaragua from Sandy Bay Sirpi northward to the Honduras border.

The government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla eastward to the border with Nicaragua.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

11 a.m. Update

At 11 a.m. the center of Tropical Depression 16 was located near latitude 12.2 North, longitude 81.9 West.

The depression is moving towards the northwest near 7 mph and the motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Thursday or Thursday night.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

The next update is scheduled to come out at 2 p.m.

