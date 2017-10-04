Tropical Depression 16 becomes Tropical Storm Nate near coast of Nicaragua

Tropical Depression 16 became tropical storm Nate Thursday morning,

The current track sees the storm making landfall on Sunday along the Gulf Coast possibly near New Orleans, Louisiana

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Joey Sovine said residents in the Lowcountry should see some moderate impacts on Sunday moving into Monday.

Sovine says if the storm stays on an eastern track, as it shows currently, the storm would bring impacts which include heavy rain and an elevated tornado threat.

The second scenario has the storm moving in a western track away from South Carolina which would bring us minimal impacts such as rain.

8 a.m. Update

At 8 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located by aircraft reconnaissance near latitude 13.9 North, longitude 83.4 West.

The tropical storm is moving towards the northwest near 8 mph and the motion is expected to continue through Wednesday morning. A faster speed is set to begin Thursday night through Friday morning. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 60 miles, mainly east of the center of the storm.

On the forecast track, the tropical storm should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday, and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday. Tropical storm conditions are expected Thursday night in Nicaragua.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

The storm is expected to drop 15 to 20 inches of rain on Nicaragua with up to 30 inches in some spots.

