Tropical Depression 16 moving north, expected effects for SC include rainfall

Tropical Depression 16 is continuing to move north in the Caribbean and is likely to become the next named storm.

The current track sees the storm making landfall on Sunday along the Gulf Coast possibly near the Florida panhandle.

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the residents in the Lowcountry should see some moderate impacts on Sunday moving into Monday.

Walsh says if the storm stays on an eastern track as it shows currently, the storm would bring impacts which include heavy rain and elevated tornado threat.

The second scenario has the storm moving in a western track away from South Carolina which would bring us minimal impacts such as rain.

Here's the latest track for TD#16 ... forecast to become cat 1 hurricane and target Gulf Coast. @Live5News at 5&6 pic.twitter.com/4Ku6aB2ILx — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) October 4, 2017

5 p.m. Update

At 5 p.m. the center of Tropical Depression 16 was located by aircraft reconnaissance near latitude 12.5 North, longitude 82.5 West.

The depression is moving towards the northwest near 7 mph and the motion is expected to continue through Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the depression should be nearing the coast of Nicaragua early Thursday, move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras late Thursday and emerge into the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Thursday or Thursday night. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb.

The government of Nicaragua has issued a Tropical Storm warning for the coast of Nicaragua from Sandy Bay Sirpi northward to the Honduras border.

The government of Honduras has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for the coast of Honduras from Punta Castilla eastward to the border with Nicaragua.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within 24 hours.

