Tropical Storm Nate moving across northern Nicaragua, flooding expected in portions of Central America

Nate Spaghetti Models as of 11 AM (source: Live 5 News)

Tropical Depression 16 became tropical storm Nate Thursday morning,

The current track sees the storm making landfall on Sunday along the Gulf Coast possibly near New Orleans, Louisiana

Live 5 News Chief Meteorologist Joey Sovine said residents in the Lowcountry should see some moderate impacts on Sunday moving into Monday.

Sovine says if the storm stays on an eastern track, as it shows currently, the storm would bring impacts which include heavy rain and an elevated tornado threat.

The second scenario has the storm moving in a western track away from South Carolina which would bring minimal impacts such as rain.

11 a.m. Update

At 11 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located by inland over northeastern Nicaragua near latitude 14.3 North, longitude 83.7 West.

The tropical storm is moving towards the northwest near 9 mph. A turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected later Thursday, with that motion continuing through Friday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across northeastern Nicaragua and eastern Honduras Thursday and then over the northwestern Caribbean Sea Thursday night and Friday.

Nate is expected to approach the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula late Friday

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles mainly over water east of the center of the storm.

The storm is expected to drop 15 to 20 inches of rain on Nicaragua with up to 30 inches in some spots.

