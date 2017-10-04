Tropical Storm Nate moving into northwestern Caribbean Sea

Tropical Storm Nate is moving into the northwestern Caribbean sea toward the Gulf of Mexico early Friday morning.

The latest forecast continues to show the track moving to the west of South Carolina.

Live 5 Weather Forecaster Joey Sovine says even though the track has shifted west away from the state, we can't rule out impacts. Possible impacts include heavy rainfall and coastal flooding.

Nate's current models show it impacting in the area of the Louisiana and Mississippi border as a Category 1 hurricane during the weekend.

5 a.m. Update

At 5 a.m. the center of Tropical Storm Nate was located 275 miles south-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico near latitude 16.9 North, longitude 85.1 West.

The tropical storm is moving towards the northwest at 14 mph. A faster forward speed is expected through Friday and Saturday.

On the forecast track, the center of Nate should move across the northwestern Caribbean Sea on Friday and is expected to reach the Yucatan Peninsula early Friday night.

The center is then expected to move near the southern Gulf of Mexico on Friday night and the northern Gulf by some time on Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts.The estimated minimum central pressure is 999 mb. The storm has been blamed for at least 22 deaths in Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Honduras.

