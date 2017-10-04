Colleton Co. man arrested after deputies discover mobile meth lab

Colleton County Deputies went to arrest a man with warrants on Tuesday. They didn't find him, but still put a man in handcuffs because they encountered something much different.

Deputies arrested 39-year-old Michael John Hecht and charged him with narcotics violations after discovering a mobile meth lab in his truck.

They found Hecht and two other men in the 1800 block of Mars Oldfield Ln. One man was sitting in the front passenger's seat of a 1993 Dodge Dakota located in the driveway while Hecht and another man stood nearby.

Deputies saw a clear pressurized plastic coke bottle on the passenger floor board with a clear bubbling liquid inside and a rubber hose sticking out of the top. After realizing the bottle could explode, they removed all three men from the area of the truck.

Once the area was cleared, Hecht admitted that the meth-making materials belonged to him according to deputies.