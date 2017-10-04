Quantcast

Georgetown Co. School District announces make-up day - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Georgetown Co. School District announces make-up day

By Landon Boozer, News Content Specialist
Connect
(source: Facebook) (source: Facebook)
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

The Georgetown County School District will operate on a half-day schedule Friday, Oct 27, the school district announced.

The day will serve as a make-up day for one of the days missed due to Hurricane Irma.

The schedule for the Georgetown County School District make-up day is as follows:

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly