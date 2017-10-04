Charleston Co. sheriff to hold news conference to discuss opioid epidemic

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and other Lowcountry law enforcement departments will be holding a news conference to discuss the opioid epidemic that authorities say has plagued the Tri-County community in recent months.

The presser is expected to be held Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office.

Representatives from the following agencies will be present at the conference:

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office

Charleston Police Department

Dorchester County Sheriff's Office

DEA

FBI

Federal Probation and Parole

Hanahan Police Department

Mount Pleasant Police Department

North Charleston Police Department

South Carolina Probation and Parole

Summerville Police Department

U.S. Attorney's Office

U.S. Marshals Service

9th Circuit Solicitor's Office

