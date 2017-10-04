Quantcast

Charleston Co. sheriff to hold news conference to discuss opioid epidemic

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston County Sheriff Al Cannon and other Lowcountry law enforcement departments will be holding a news conference to discuss the opioid epidemic that authorities say has plagued the Tri-County community in recent months. 

The presser is expected to be held Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the sheriff's office. 

Representatives from the following agencies will be present at the conference: 

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office
Charleston Police Department
Dorchester County Sheriff's Office
DEA
FBI
Federal Probation and Parole
Hanahan Police Department
Mount Pleasant Police Department
North Charleston Police Department
South Carolina Probation and Parole
Summerville Police Department
U.S. Attorney's Office
U.S. Marshals Service
9th Circuit Solicitor's Office

