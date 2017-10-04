String of car break-ins continues in Mt. Pleasant, two more neighborhoods hit

Two more Mount Pleasant neighborhoods were targeted early Thursday morning by people breaking into cars.

Police say at least 30 cars have been broken into the first four days of this month.

The latest break-ins happened early in Mallard Lakes off Chuck Dawley Boulevard and in West Point off Rifle Range Road.

Police say 13 cars were broken into in Mallard Lakes and more than ten cars were broken into in the West Point subdivision.

Cops say most were unlocked, and that residents seem to have a false sense of security.

“We don’t see a bunch of crime in Mount Pleasant and that’s why we’re trying to do all these things,” Inspector Chip Googe said.



People who live on Decoy Court in Mallard Lakes woke up to learn about the break-ins.

“I was definitely surprised when I woke up this morning and I saw police cars parked out front. Oh my gosh, what happened,” said a woman who didn’t want to be identified.

Chelsea Parker’s friend had her car broken into.

Parker, who lives in Mallard Lakes took to Facebook to warn folks to lock their cars.

“It’s just something that we’re not used to, pretty scary, have somebody go through things like that,” Parker said.

The police department recently started posting what’s called the 9 p.m. routine on social media, reminding people to remove all valuables from their cars, to lock their doors, roll up the windows and to call if they see anything suspicious.

Googe says it’s the smartest way to keep crooks away from your car.

“They’re coming by, just pulling handles, seeing what’s open, if it’s not locked. For the most part they’re moving along,” Googe said.

On Tuesday, Mount Pleasant police arrested three teenagers for breaking into cars in Oakleaf Townhouses.

Investigators are trying to determine if this morning’s break-ins and others may be related.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.