Berkeley Co. deputies searching for man caught on camera stealing deer camera

Lowcountry investigators are searching for a man who was caught on camera stealing a deer camera in Berkeley County.

Officials with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office say on Wednesday deputies responded to the 200 block of Shiver Farms Lane in St Stephen for a larceny.

The victim reported that on Aug. 24, an unknown person was captured on one of his deer cameras approaching and stealing a second deer camera located near an automatic feeder on his property.

"The suspect can be seen carrying the victim’s deer camera away from the area in his left hand," BCSO officials said.

Detectives are asking for assistance identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Det. James Elrod at 843-719-5004.

