Cops: Officers arrest iPhone thief accused of shooting at pursuing victim

Investigators have located and arrested a North Charleston man who they say stole an iPhone and then shot at the victim who was pursuing him.

The US Marshals Task Force and the North Charleston Police Department arrested 21-year-old Trashaun Gathers on Wednesday and charged him with attempted murder, purse snatching and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Gathers is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday morning.

The victim said the incident happened on Aug. 23 when he met with two people to sell his iPhone. The victim had put an ad on Craigslist to sell the device.

According to the victim, he met with two people, one of whom was the suspect, in the food court parking lot where the suspect's car parked next to him.

Police say when the suspect walked to the victim's driver side window he acted like he was gong to hand the victim money, but the suspect snatched the iPhone from the victim, ran back to his car and fled the scene.

The victim said he pursued the suspect's car and eventually followed them to Pepper Tree Lane where the suspect began firing a gun from the passenger side window.

A report states the suspect fired six times with one round hitting the victim's vehicle in the center of the engine compartment.

The victim said he pulled over and the suspects fled the scene.

Police say the victim managed to write down a partial tag number.

