Coroner: Two killed in Williamsburg Co. plane crash; FAA investigating

New plans were presented to make changes to the John C. Calhoun Statue in Marion Square.More >>
New plans were presented to make changes to the John C. Calhoun Statue in Marion Square.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 is continuing to move north in the Caribbean and is likely to become the next named storm.More >>
Tropical Depression 16 is continuing to move north in the Caribbean and is likely to become the next named storm.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed following a plane crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.More >>
Authorities say two people have been killed following a plane crash in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.More >>
A beloved lowcountry band director is being remembered by his students and colleagues. Eddie Shealy passed away to liver cancer yesterday, he was 58 years old according to his friend. He was the band director at West Ashley High School for more than 20 years before retiring in 2014. He also taught at Middleton High School and he was part of the South Carolina Band Directors Association. ...More >>
A beloved lowcountry band director is being remembered by his students and colleagues. Eddie Shealy passed away to liver cancer yesterday, he was 58 years old according to his friend. He was the band director at West Ashley High ScMore >>
Two more Mount Pleasant neighborhoods were targeted early Thursday morning by people breaking into cars.More >>
Two more Mount Pleasant neighborhoods were targeted early Thursday morning by people breaking into cars.More >>