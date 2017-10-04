FAA: Cessna aircraft with 2 people on board crashed in Williamsburg County

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration say a plane with 2 people on board crashed in Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.

According to the FAA, a Cessna 401B crashed near Greeleyville around 6 p.m.

"The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident," FAA officials said.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office say the incident is in the Gourdin area of the county off of Highway 375.

