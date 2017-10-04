Investigators release pictures of Cessna 401B plane crash in Williamsburg County

Emergency crews on the scene of the plane crash (Williamsburg County Inv. Alex Edwards)

Investigators with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office have released pictures of a Cessna 401B aircraft that crashed and killed two people Wednesday evening.

Henry Haddock and Kenneth Britton died from blunt force trauma following the crash. Haddock was the owner and pilot of the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) have responded to the collision scene and is conducting their investigation.

According to the FAA, a Cessna 401B with two people on board crashed near Greeleyville around 6 p.m.

A newly released report by the sheriff's office states emergency crews responded at 5:30 p.m. to the area of 1111 Gourdine Road in Salters for a report of a plane crash.

According to WCSO Investigator Alex Edwards, when first responders arrived they discovered that two people were in the plane and attempted to render aid, but flames from the wreckage hindered their efforts.

"The plane crashed in a field near a wooded area, and at this time the cause of the collision is undetermined," WCSO officials said.

First units on the scene saw a column of dark smoke about 100 yards from the farm road used to access the scene, according to Williamsburg County Fire Department Capt. William Horton.

The sheriff's office says it appeared the plane clipped trees on its descent before crashing.

"It's a very tragic event, our hearts and prayers go out to the families," Edwards said Wednesday night."It's very overwhelming to see something like this. We're very sad about this incident."

The coroner's office says the deceased were transported to the Medical University of South Carolina.

"The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident," FAA officials said.

The Williamsburg Fire Department, Coroner's Office, and Sheriff's Office will be assisting the FAA and NTSB in the evidence gathering and investigation beginning Thursday according to Williamsburg Fire Captain William Horton

