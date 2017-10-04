Victims in Williamsburg Co. plane crash identified; NTSB investigating

Emergency crews on the scene of the plane crash (Williamsburg County Inv. Alex Edwards)

Authorities say two people were killed in a plane crash in the Salters area Williamsburg County Wednesday evening.

Henry Haddock and Kenneth Britton died from blunt force trauma following the crash. Haddock was the owner and pilot of the plane.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a Cessna 401B with two people on board crashed near Greeleyville around 6 p.m.

Officials with the Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office say the incident was in the Gourdin area of the county off of Highway 375. First units on the scene saw a column of dark smoke about 100 yards from the farm road used to access the scene according to Williamsburg County Fire Department captain William Horton.

WCSO Investigator Alex Edwards said emergency dispatch crews received a call around 5:45 p.m. about a possible crash.

According to Edwards, when first responders arrived they discovered that two people were in the plane and attempted to render aid, but flames from the wreckage hindered their efforts.

The sheriff's office says it appeared the plane clipped trees on its descent before crashing.

"It's a very tragic event, our hearts and prayers go out to the families," Edwards said Wednesday night."It's very overwhelming to see something like this. We're very sad about this incident."

The coroner's office says the deceased have been transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy and identification.

"The FAA will investigate and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will determine the probable cause of the accident," FAA officials said.

The Williamsburg Fire Department, Coroner's Office, and Sheriff's Office will be assisting the FAA and NTSB in the evidence gathering and investigation beginning Thursday according to Williamsburg Fire Captain William Horton

Below is a video report on the crash in Williamsburg County.

